Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $253.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

