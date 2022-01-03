Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.45.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

