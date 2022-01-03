Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

