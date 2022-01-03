Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,325 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lyft by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,039 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,936 shares of company stock worth $1,267,179 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

