Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,275 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

MEG stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.