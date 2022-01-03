Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Evolent Health worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 45.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

