Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $173.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.