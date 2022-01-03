AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BATS IGV opened at $397.65 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.99.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

