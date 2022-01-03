AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Invests $894,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,922,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,743,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $285.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

