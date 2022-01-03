AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.