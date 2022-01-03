Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,348 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $34,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $182.86 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

