Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $10.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
