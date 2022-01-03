Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $10.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.