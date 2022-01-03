Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $22.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,164,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

