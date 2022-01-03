Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 6,808 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

