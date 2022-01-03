Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $119,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

ICL stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.