O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $139.47 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

