Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $57.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

