PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,117 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

ROK stock opened at $348.85 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.