Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $9.68 on Monday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

