Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00004901 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $79.71 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00196944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00238386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.03 or 0.08076023 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,291,785,901 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.