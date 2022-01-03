Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and $1.83 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.03 or 0.08076023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.71 or 1.00031653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

