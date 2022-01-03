Router Protocol Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and $364,465.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00006151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.03 or 0.08076023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.71 or 1.00031653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007506 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

