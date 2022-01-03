O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 584.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

