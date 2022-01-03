Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 29,318 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 356,770 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.94 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $88.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

