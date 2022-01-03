Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $665.41 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $585.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.