Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Southern by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 646,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

