Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

