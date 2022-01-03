Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $334,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $173.35 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

