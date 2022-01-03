Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $7,602,238.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $252.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.21. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

