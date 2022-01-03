1,497 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,089 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,785 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $158.05 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.74.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

