MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 20.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.97 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

