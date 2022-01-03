Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,265 shares of company stock worth $21,546,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $183.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average is $292.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.66 and a twelve month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

