Bytom Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $63.96 million and $3.14 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00319249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003537 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,725,010,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,628,205,331 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.