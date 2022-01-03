Tap Reaches Market Capitalization of $582,599.68 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Tap has a market capitalization of $582,599.68 and $26,251.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.