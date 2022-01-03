MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

