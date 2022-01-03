MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,021 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.91 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06.

