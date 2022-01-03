TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

NYSE:TEL opened at $161.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

