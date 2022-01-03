Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

