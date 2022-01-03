Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

