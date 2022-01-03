Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 76,255 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $222.96 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

