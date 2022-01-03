52,556 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,460,000 after purchasing an additional 508,311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $14,731,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth $8,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 155.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

