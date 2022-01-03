Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 210,243 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,243 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

