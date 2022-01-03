Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 246,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 62,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 60,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

