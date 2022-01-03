Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $104.31 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

