Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $177,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

