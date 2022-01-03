Boston Partners Sells 2,341,164 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,341,164 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SLM were worth $193,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SLM by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.67 on Monday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

