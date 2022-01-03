Boston Partners Makes New $221.37 Million Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,591,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.