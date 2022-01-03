Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,325 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS opened at $14.36 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.