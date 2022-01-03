25,079 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $117.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

