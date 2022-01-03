Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

